Security photos released in theft investigation

Last Updated Mar 29, 2018 at 11:55 am EDT

Toronto police have released security photos of three men wanted in a theft investigation that occurred at a hotel on Feb. 18. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released security photos of three men wanted in a theft investigation.

Police say the theft happened on Feb. 18, just before 6 p.m., at a hotel in the Front Street West and Lower Simcoe Street area, when a man placed his camera and equipment down.

Three men allegedly stole the bag and fled the area. Police said the equipment is worth over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

