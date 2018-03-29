2 in custody in connection to fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two people are in police custody after Toronto homicide investigators completed a series of search warrants on Thursday, in relation to the investigation of an Etobicoke shooting that took the life of a 26-year-old man.

Nnamdi Ogba was visiting friends in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West area on March 16 when he was shot in the back while walking to his car.

Toronto police are expected to provide an update to the case on Thursday afternoon.

Update: Toronto Police Homicide investigators have completed a series of search warrants in the North/West section of the city in relation to HOMICIDE #12-2018. Nnamdi Ogba case. Updates to follow.^ec — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2018

Ogba was an electrical engineer and engaged to be married at the time of his death.

Police previously released a series of video clips from Toronto Community Housing securities cameras that show the two suspects and a suspect vehicle. Other clips show different angles of the moments leading up to and following Ogba’s death.

Police said Ogba was the victim of a “cowardly” attack meant to strike fear in the west end community.

In the days following the shooting, Det. Jason Shankaran told the media police believe the assailants were looking to kill someone in the neighbourhood in order to seek some sort of vengeance in the community, but he did not elaborate what may have provoked such retaliation.

Ogba’s death in Toronto’s 12th homicide of the year.