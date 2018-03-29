Man charged in Vaughan bus shelter sexual assault

York regional police have charged a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy at a bus shelter in Vaughan.

Officers were called to a bus stop on Bass Pro Mills Drive by the boy who alleges he was sexually assaulted while waiting in the bus shelter.

The alleged victim then pointed out the suspect to police and he was arrested.

Sounder Velusamy, 57, of Vaughan has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16 years old and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old.

He will appear in court on April 25.