Lohan fails to convince court her image is in video game

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the opening night of the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece. Lohan sued a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game. The New York Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, March 29, 2018, that the satirical representations of "a modern, beach-going" young woman are not identifiable as Lohan. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
ALBANY, N.Y. – It looks like “Game Over” for actress Lindsay Lohan in her state court fight against a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game.
Lohan’s lawyer argued before New York’s top court that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. violated her right to privacy by incorporating “look-a-like” images of her in the game “Grand Theft Auto V.”
But the state Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the satirical representations of “a modern, beach-going” young woman are not identifiable as Lohan. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit.
Similar claims against Take-Two by “Mob Wives” television star Karen Gravano also were dismissed in a separate ruling.
A message left with Lohan’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.