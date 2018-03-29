Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Grammy-winning country songwriter Kenny O'Dell dies at 73
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 29, 2018 1:03 pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Grammy Award-winning songwriter Kenny O’Dell has died. O’Dell was 73.
Woodbine Funeral Home’s Hickory Chapel director Wendell Byrd said Thursday that O’Dell died of natural causes Tuesday at a health care facility in Cool Springs outside of Nashville.
O’Dell wrote the 1973 Grammy-winning Best Country Song “Behind Closed Doors” for Charlie Rich and the 1984 Grammy-nominated Song of the Year “Mama He’s Crazy” for The Judds. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1996.
O’Dell was born Kenneth Guy Gist Jr. in Antlers, Oklahoma. He was a longtime resident of Nolensville. His wife, guitarist Vivian “Corki” Casey O’Dell, died last year.
