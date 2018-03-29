Parts of DVP closed due to separate crashes

Parts of the Don Valley Parkway are closed after two separate crashes involving several vehicles.

One crash happened on the southbound DVP near Bayview-Bloor around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash, including a small bus that rolled over.

Two people who were on the bus have minor injuries. Paramedics are assessing them at the scene.

The southbound lanes are closed from Don Mills Road to Bayview-Bloor.

Around the same time, a separate three-vehicle crash happened on the northbound DVP north of Bayview-Bloor. Two northbound lanes are also closed.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in that crash.