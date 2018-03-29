Canadian, Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

CALGARY – The governments of Canada and Alberta will support Calgary in creating a bid corporation for a possible 2026 Winter Games bid.

The three levels of government made the announcement Thursday in a joint press release.

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi repeatedly said a bid can’t happen without financial backing of the provincial and federal governments.

The city wanted a three-way split on the cost of a bid estimated to be $30 million.

The International Olympic Committee will invite interested cities to bid in October with the winning bid unveiled in September, 2019.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.