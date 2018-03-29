Canada's top musicians pick their baseball walk-up song

A little baseball and rock ‘n’ roll! The Toronto Blue Jays home opener is on Thursday and since baseball and music go together like peanuts and Cracker Jacks, each player gets to choose their walk-up song as they head to the plate.
Their choices range from a classic John Fogerty to Drake, but we wondered what some of Canada’s top musicians would choose.
We spoke to some of them, asking what their walk-up song would be if they had a chance at a major league at bat.
Jim Cuddy: “Tumblin’ Dice” by The Rolling Stones
Ed Roberts: “D-O-D-G-E-R-S Song” by Danny Kaye
Matt Dusk: “Back In Town” by Matt Dusk
Jessie Reyez: “We Are The Champions” by Queen
Jim Creeggan: “OK! Blue Jays”
The Beaches: “Started From The Bottom” by Drake