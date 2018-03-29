Canada's top musicians pick their baseball walk-up song

A little baseball and rock ‘n’ roll! The Toronto Blue Jays home opener is on Thursday and since baseball and music go together like peanuts and Cracker Jacks, each player gets to choose their walk-up song as they head to the plate.

Their choices range from a classic John Fogerty to Drake, but we wondered what some of Canada’s top musicians would choose.

We spoke to some of them, asking what their walk-up song would be if they had a chance at a major league at bat.

Jim Cuddy: “Tumblin’ Dice” by The Rolling Stones

Ed Roberts: “D-O-D-G-E-R-S Song” by Danny Kaye

Matt Dusk: “Back In Town” by Matt Dusk

Jessie Reyez: “We Are The Champions” by Queen

Jim Creeggan: “OK! Blue Jays”

The Beaches: “Started From The Bottom” by Drake