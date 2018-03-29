Forget Cooperstown, former Jays scorer shows off striking memorabilia collection

Just a few steps into the GTA home of Louis Cauz and it’s clear you’re in a house belonging to a die-hard baseball fan.

The walls are covered with pictures of baseball legends. Mickey Mantle. Yogi Berra. Phil Rizzuto. “There’s myself and Joe DiMaggio,” Cauz points out.

Sure, the Yankees feature prominently in Cauz’s home. But the Blue Jays hold a special place in the 85-year-old’s heart.

He was the official Blue Jays scorer for 20 years. He edited the very first Toronto Blue Jays program, covered the team for the Globe & Mail and has even written a book about the club: “Baseball’s Back in Town: From the Don to the Blue Jays, A History of Baseball in Toronto.”

As the Blue Jays kick-off their 2018 campaign, Cauz recalls the first-ever Toronto home opener at Exhibition Stadium in 1977.

“We got down to the ball park and the Zamboni was going around cleaning the snow off, cleaning the diamond and getting ready. Of course the ball players were having fun, the catcher’s pads that they were using as skis and they were going around using baseball bats as ski poles,” says Cauz.

As for the Blue Jays this year?

“I see an outstanding pitching staff, a pretty good bullpen but I don’t know if we have the offence to go with the pitching.”

Let’s hope Toronto’s boys of summer prove him wrong.