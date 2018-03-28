Loading articles...

Violation of trust: Crown wants prison time for Newfoundland cabbie sex assaults

Last Updated Mar 28, 2018 at 3:41 pm EDT

Former St. John's cab driver Lulzim Jakupaj appears in provincial Supreme Court in St. John's, N.L., on Wed. March 28, 2018. Jakupaj was found guilty in January of sexually assaulting two female passengers in separate incidents in March 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sue Bailey

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A Crown prosecutor says a Newfoundland cab driver convicted of two sex assaults on female passengers should serve two to three years in prison.

Dana Sullivan says Lulzim Jakupaj violated a position of trust and should also be registered as a sex offender for life.

Jakupaj was convicted in January for separate incidents in March 2016 involving two young women who had been drinking in St. John’s when they got in his cab.

He was convicted of forcibly kissing both women, and groping the second victim as he put his arm across her throat.

Defence lawyer Amanda Summers says her client should serve six to 20 months.

Justice Rosalie McGrath of provincial Supreme Court reserved her decision until April 25.

