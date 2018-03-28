US economic growth in Q4 revised up to 2.9 per cent rate

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE- In this March 7, 2018, file photo, a man standing on the bow of a Golden Gate Ferry takes a picture of a container ship as it heads toward the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in San Francisco. On Wednesday, March 28, the Commerce Department issues its final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the October-December quarter. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy grew at a solid 2.9 per cent annual rate in the final three months of last year, a sharp upward revision that caps three straight quarters of healthy growth. The Trump administration is hoping the economy will accelerate further this year, aided by sizable tax cuts and increased government spending.
The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, was growing at a faster clip than its previous estimate of 2.5 per cent. The gain followed increases of 3.1 per cent in the second quarter and 3.2 per cent in the third quarter.
The updated growth figure reflected in part more spending by consumers in services including auto repairs. Overall consumer spending grew at the fastest pace in three years.