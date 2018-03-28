Police investigate suspicious package at Service Canada building

Police are investigating a suspicious package at a Service Canada building in North York.

Toronto Fire was notified at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after someone noticed a strange looking bottle filled with a cloudy yellow liquid outside the passport office on Yonge Street and Elmhurst Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue.

Toronto police told 680 NEWS a note was also found posted on a sign near the bottle, but no other details are available at this time.

The hazmat team as well as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) defense team was called in to investigate if the liquid is hazardous.

Half of the building is closed to the public for the investigation.