Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Mar 28, 2018 at 2:20 am EDT

Tuesday’s Games

NHL

New Jersey 4 Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 3

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5 Boston 4 (SO)

St. Louis 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

Nashville 2 Minnesota 1 (SO)

Dallas 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Columbus 7 Edmonton 3

Vancouver 4 Anaheim 1

NBA

Toronto 114 Denver 110

Washington 116 San Antonio 106

Houston 118 Chicago 86

Miami 98 Cleveland 79

Portland 107 New Orleans 103

Dallas 103 Sacramento 97

Indiana 92 Golden State 81

L.A. Clippers 105 Milwaukee 98

Wednesday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

