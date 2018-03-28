Loading articles...

Peel police find missing autistic teen last seen in Toronto

Last Updated Mar 28, 2018 at 10:07 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police are searching for a missing Brampton teen last seen in north Toronto. Police say Daniel Podlezsanski is autistic and non-verbal. (PRP/Handout)

Peel Regional Police say a missing 15-year-old Brampton boy has been located.

Daniel Podlezsanski was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street in Toronto.

At the time police said Podlezsanski, who is autistic and non-verbal, may have been confused as he was not familiar with that area of Toronto.

Late Wednesday night, police said the teen was “fine and reunited with his family” while thanking the public for their assistance.

