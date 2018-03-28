Peel police find missing autistic teen last seen in Toronto

Peel Regional Police say a missing 15-year-old Brampton boy has been located.

Daniel Podlezsanski was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street in Toronto.

At the time police said Podlezsanski, who is autistic and non-verbal, may have been confused as he was not familiar with that area of Toronto.

Late Wednesday night, police said the teen was “fine and reunited with his family” while thanking the public for their assistance.