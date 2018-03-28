Ontario Liberals to present budget ahead of the spring election

Ontario’s Liberal government will present its final budget Wednesday before voters head to the polls in early June.
The 2018 budget caps off days of policy announcements that have seen the party pledge billions of dollars for health care and promise free child care for preschoolers.
The government has said the 2018 budget will run a deficit of one per cent of the gross domestic product — potentially as high as $8 billion — reneging on a key promise to balance the books for another year.
Their recent spending promises have been panned by the opposition as political moves meant to curry favour with voters.
But the Liberals, who continue to lag in the polls, have said the added spending is necessary to help struggling Ontario residents, adding the fiscal blueprint would include a clear path to balance.
The latest promise, delivered Tuesday, was a $2.2-billion program beginning in 2020 to fund the cost of full-day, licensed child care after children turn two-and-a-half.
The Ontario election will be held on June 7.
Once again the Liberals are trying to buy votes with money they don’t have. We have had 15 years of these “liars, cheats and thieves”, we just can afford it any more. They have done nothing but bring this province down. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out! Federal Libs have to go as well!
@Darwin!: And once they are gone which I am all for by the way, when the money taps start to close and programs are cancelled and funding cuts abound to social causes everyone is going to start crying the blues. Fiscal responsibility = people crying they need and want, spending spree= people crying we cant afford it and these things are not needed. YOU CANNOT PLEASE EVERYONE.