No good options for Syria's vanquished rebels in Ghouta

by Zeina Karam And Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 28, 2018 2:10 am EDT
This photo provided Feb. 20, 2018, by the Saudi-backed, Syrian rebel group Army of Islam, shows commanders examining a military map of the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, Syria. In the spring of 2015, the Army of Islam rebel group held a massive military parade that included thousands of opposition fighters marching in formation and a striking display of tanks and armored vehicles in the town of Douma, at the doors of the Syrian capital. Now, the Army of Islam stands alone in eastern Ghouta, its fighters facing a stark choice: Surrender or die. (Army of Islam, via AP)
BEIRUT – Three years ago, the Army of Islam, one of Syria’s most powerful armed opposition groups, held a massive military parade that included thousands of opposition fighters marching in formation and a striking display of tanks and armoured vehicles at the doors of the Syrian capital.
The parade, held in the town of Douma in the spring of 2015, demonstrated the Saudi-backed group’s growing clout in the eastern Ghouta suburbs, which for years were seen as a potential launch pad for a ground attack on Damascus, seat of President Bashar Assad’s power.
The Army of Islam now stands alone in eastern Ghouta, its fighters facing a stark choice: Surrender or die.