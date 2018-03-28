No good options for Syria's vanquished rebels in Ghouta

BEIRUT – Three years ago, the Army of Islam, one of Syria’s most powerful armed opposition groups, held a massive military parade that included thousands of opposition fighters marching in formation and a striking display of tanks and armoured vehicles at the doors of the Syrian capital.

The parade, held in the town of Douma in the spring of 2015, demonstrated the Saudi-backed group’s growing clout in the eastern Ghouta suburbs, which for years were seen as a potential launch pad for a ground attack on Damascus, seat of President Bashar Assad’s power.

The Army of Islam now stands alone in eastern Ghouta, its fighters facing a stark choice: Surrender or die.