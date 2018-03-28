Music instructor charged with sexually assaulting former students: Halton police

Police say a music instructor who was prominent in a southern Ontario community is facing sexual assault charges in incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Halton regional police say the alleged incidents took place in the 1980s and ’90s when the accused offered private singing and music lessons in his Georgetown, Ont., home and the homes of his clients.

Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe says police began investigating the man earlier this month when a former student of his came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

As they were investigating, Newcombe says, a second former student came forward with similar allegations.

He says the former students were between the ages of 11 and 15 when the alleged incidents took place.

Arthur (Dale) Wood, 73, of Markdale, was charged Tuesday with three counts of sexual assault and one of sexual interference, and was held for a bail hearing.