Malala Yousafzai in Pakistan for 1st time since she was shot
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 28, 2018 11:21 pm EDT
ISLAMABAD – Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time she was shot in 2012 by militants angered at her championing of education for girls.
Tight security greeted the now-20-year-old university student upon her arrival Thursday.
Local television showed her with her parents in the lounge at Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport, and she left in a convoy of nearly 15 vehicles, many of them occupied by heavily armed police.
She is to meet with Pakistan’s prime minister later in the day.
