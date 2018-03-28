Japan embracing cryptocurrencies despite big theft cases

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Aug. 1, 2015 photo, Japan police arrest Mark Karpeles, the French founder and former CEO of Mt. Gox, in Tokyo. Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market. Karpeles says he hopes to recoup the millions lost by his customers in the heist - now a possibility, given the surge in bitcoin's value in recent years to some 10 times its earlier value. (Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO – Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan’s thriving cryptocurrency market.
Mark Karpeles, the French founder and former CEO of Mt. Gox, says he hopes to recoup the millions lost by his customers in the heist — now a possibility, given the surge in bitcoin’s value in recent years to some 10 times its earlier value.
Mt. Gox was a wakeup call for Japan, which since has established a relatively strong regulatory regime. Cryptocurrencies remain popular in the world’s No. 2 economy. About half the world’s bitcoin trading is estimated to be in yen. There are 16 licensed virtual currency exchanges, and Japanese bitcoin owners number 2-3 million.