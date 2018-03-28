Loading articles...

Head-on crash kills motorcyclist

Last Updated Mar 28, 2018 at 8:27 pm EDT

Photo of the crash scene courtesy of Jon Mace @jonmace680NEWS

A male motorcyclist has died after a head-on collision with a car, Toronto police confirm.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant and Carstowe roads.

Citizens performed CPR, but the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead. Police tell 680 NEWS he was 39-years-old.

Mount Pleasant road will be closed for several hours in the area of the crash.

