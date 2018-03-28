1 person unaccounted for in Pickering house fire: police

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Pickering amid a frantic search for the home’s owner.

Fire crews were called to Echo Point Court, near Dixie and Kingston roads north of Highway 401, at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Durham regional police say the resident of the home is unaccounted for.

One neighbour said some of the other neighbours “smelled smoke at 2 a.m. but no one called it in until 4:45 a.m. [when] there was huge flames.”

Firefighters battle a fire at a home on Echo Point Court in Pickering on March 28, 2018. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari

This is the second morning in a row that Pickering Fire has been called to a house fire. On Tuesday, a fire gutted a townhouse and damaged two neighbouring homes on Alwin Circle near Kingston and Brock roads.