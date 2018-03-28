Does Omarosa now bow down to Trump after criticizing him?

WASHINGTON – Omarosa Manigault Newman once said “every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump.”

Now the question for the former White House aide and “Apprentice” contestant is whether that counts for her, too.

Manigault Newman has sharply criticized Trump since leaving the White House in January, saying she was “haunted” by his tweets and the country won’t be OK under him.

Trump had defended her as a “good person,” but then called her “the worst” in a speech at a recent Washington dinner.

The White House dismisses Manigault Newman as someone Trump has now fired four times, including three times from “The Apprentice.” But one of her longtime friends says the absence of any Trump tweets about her means she hasn’t fallen out of favour with him.