Additional security measures implemented around Rogers Centre

Toronto Blue Jays fans heading down to Rogers Centre this season will be met by new security measures around the stadium.

Concrete barriers, meant to protect pedestrians from vehicles possibly mounting the curb, have been installed outside the facility.

The move comes ahead of the Blue Jays season opener on Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Police will also be closing Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way from Spadina to Bay Street to all vehicular traffic after every home game in order to safely clear fans from the area. That move will impact residents who live near the dome as they will need to obtain special access cards in order to bypass the roadblocks, which police say should last approximately 45 minutes.

The security enhancements are expected to remain in place for events at both the Rogers Centre and Air Canada Centre from March 29 to August 8 with an eye to possibly making them permanent.