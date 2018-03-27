Loading articles...

2 vehicles collide in Brampton, 1 of the vehicles hits light standard

One of the vehicles knocked down a light standard at Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road in Brampton on March 27, 2018.

Two people are in hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

The crash happened at Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Peel police say one of the vehicles knocked down a light standard.

Roads in the area are closed for the police investigation.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies