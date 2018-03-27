Toronto police launch online resource for sex assault survivors

Toronto police is launching a new online initiative to support survivors of sexual assault.

Project Guide will be made up of three components: an interactive website, a creative visual campaign and an information guide available in 12 languages.

Chief Mark Saunders said he hopes the program will encourage more survivors to report sexual violence to police.

“We encourage survivors to make the right choice for themselves, whether that’s visiting a community centre, talking to a loved one, or going to the hospital. Project Guide and our website YourChoice.TO, makes all of this information available so it is readily accessible to survivors, whenever and wherever they want.”

The interactive website developed with the help of Ryerson University is live online now. It offers an array of information about how to report sexual crimes, as well as a glossary for terms mentioned on the website.

Anyone who prefers a hard copy of the sexual assault survivor guide can reach out to Detective Carolann Rock at carolann.rock@torontopolice.on.ca.