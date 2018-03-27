Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

WASHINGTON – The White House is disputing adult film star Stormy Daniels’ claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Donald Trump and says the president continues to deny the relationship.

Daniels’ detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with “60 Minutes” that sparked new legal wrangling between attorneys for the porn star and the president’s team. A lawyer for Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, demanded that Daniels publicly apologize to his client for suggesting he was involved in her intimidation. Daniels responded by filing a revised federal lawsuit accusing Cohen of defamation.

Trump, who frequently takes on his foes in person and on social media, has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the matter.