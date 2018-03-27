Pope says he can't personally apologize for church role in residential schools

OTTAWA – Pope Francis will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families for the role the Catholic Church played in operating the schools or the abuses suffered by their students.

Such an apology was one of the 94 recommendations to come out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and during a visit to the Vatican last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally asked the Pope to consider issuing such an apology.

The commission recommended an apology similar to that offered by the Pope to Irish victims of sexual abuse in 2010.

Bishop Lionel Gendron, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, today released a letter to the Indigenous Peoples of Canada saying that while Pope Francis has considered the request, he has decided he cannot respond to it personally.

Gendron says the Pope has not ruled out a visit to Canada and a meeting with Indigenous Peoples, but in the meantime is encouraging Canadian bishops to continue working with Indigenous Peoples on reconciliation issues and projects that help with healing.

For more than a century, the federal government’s residential schools were run by churches in an effort to assimilate Indigenous children by forcing them into schools where they were not allowed to speak their languages or engage in Indigenous cultural practices.