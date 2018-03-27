Police officer shot in Calgary, suspect found dead

Calgary police say one of their officers shot in northeast end of the city is in stable condition at the hospital.

660 NEWS reports the suspect in the shooting has been found dead and the incident is now over.

The extent of the police officer’s injuries has not been released.

Active police incident in Abbeydale – Update 2 We can confirm a person has been located deceased at the location. We are lifting the shelter in place and there is NO further threat to public safety. We can confirm a CPS member was shot, taken to hospital & is stable. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 27, 2018

Police say they are not looking for anymore suspects at this time.

People in the area are now being allowed to leave their homes.