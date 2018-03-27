Loading articles...

Police officer shot in Calgary, suspect found dead

Last Updated Mar 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm EDT

Calgary Police Service's headquarters building in Calgary, Alta., THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police say one of their officers shot in northeast end of the city is in stable condition at the hospital.

660 NEWS reports the suspect in the shooting has been found dead and the incident is now over.

The extent of the police officer’s injuries has not been released.

Police say they are not looking for anymore suspects at this time.

People in the area are now being allowed to leave their homes.

