Ontario to fund free preschool child care starting in 2020

Relief is on the way for parents in Ontario struggling financially to pay for daycare for their children.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announcement Tuesday that full-day licensed child care will be free starting in 2020 for preschool children from the age of two-and-a-half until they’re eligible to start kindergarten.

It will cost the government $2.2-billion over three years, but the province said it will save families an estimated $17,000 per child.

Wynne announced the initiative a day before the government is set to unveil its final provincial budget before a June election.

The child care initiative is the latest in a string of big-ticket spending announcements the government has made in the run up to the budget.

In Ontario, children are eligible for junior kindergarten in the calendar year they turn four, and senior kindergarten the year they turn five.