No injuries reported in downtown apartment building fire: police

Toronto police say a fire at a downtown apartment building has been put out.

Flames reportedly engulfed up to three units at a high-rise building on Bloor and Bleeker streets, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police say the affected units were on different floors.

Parts of the building have been evacuated and the TTC is providing buses to shelter the residents.

No injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area are closed for the fire department to investigate the cause.