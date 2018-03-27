N.S. raises number of places where smoking pot, tobacco will be restricted

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia is expanding restrictions on where people can smoke tobacco and cannabis ahead of the legalization of recreational pot use this summer.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says the province will add five new areas to the Smoke-free Places Act where smoking of both products will be banned.

That includes smoking or vaping of cannabis or tobacco on or near playgrounds, publicly owned sport and recreation sites, public trails, and provincial parks and beaches — except within a rented campsite.

Furey says people will be able to smoke and vape cannabis in their own homes, on their private property, or in their apartment if it is permitted in the lease.

However, cannabis use will not be allowed in vehicles under new legislation to be introduced during this legislative session.

Violations of the new rules carry a fine of up to $2,000.

Smoking of all kinds is already prohibited in all indoor public places and workplaces, and in many outdoor spaces, including school and daycare grounds, bar and restaurant patios and within four metres of an entrance or air intake.

Smoking is also prohibited in vehicles where children are passengers.