Monday's Games

Last Updated Mar 27, 2018 at 1:40 am EDT

NHL

Los Angeles 3 Calgary 0

Montreal 4 Detroit 2

Carolina 4 Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3 Toronto 2

Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Arizona 4 Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4 Chicago 3 (SO)

Vegas 4 Colorado 1

AHL

Rockford 4 Manitoba 2

NBA

Charlotte 137 New York 128 (OT)

Detroit 112 L.A. Lakers 106

Philadelphia 123 Denver 104

Memphis 101 Minnesota 93

Boston 102 Phoenix 94

Women’s NCAA basketball Elite 8

UConn 94 South Carolina 65

Notre Dame 84 Oregon 74

