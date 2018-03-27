Loading articles...

Man dies after falling down garbage chute

Last Updated Mar 27, 2018 at 11:40 pm EDT

Toronto paramedics say a man has died after falling down a garbage chute at a condo building in North Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Mount Pleasant and Eglington Avenue around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

An investigation into how the man fell is ongoing.

