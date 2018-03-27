Live coverage: Apple event in Chicago

Apple’s first event of 2018 is happening at a public school in Chicago, so there may be an education spin on things.

Technology reporter Mike Yawney is there and will be updating live below, starting at 10:30 a.m. E.T.

The company is expected to provide more details about its renewed emphasis on education. The curriculum may include a lower-priced iPad and a variety of services tailored for students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Apple is trying to regain ground lost to rivals Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250 while the cheapest iPad currently costs $329.