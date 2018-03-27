Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Funeral for NYC firefighter killed battling movie set blaze
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 27, 2018 1:40 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2018 at 2:01 am EDT
Firefighters wait in line to pay their respects at the wake for firefighter Michael Davidson in Floral Park, N.Y., Sunday, March 25, 2018. The New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set after getting separated from his fellow firefighters in the thick smoke. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.
Tuesday’s funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.
On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.
