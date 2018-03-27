Loading articles...

Arson suspected in Pickering townhouse fire

Last Updated Mar 27, 2018 at 6:44 am EDT

A fire damages two townhouses on Alwin Circle in Pickering on March 27, 2018. CITYNEWS

Arson is being investigated as a possible cause in an early-morning townhouse fire in Pickering.

Fire crews and police were called to Alwin Circle near Kingston Road, north of Highway 401, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

One townhouse was heavily damaged, but the fire also spread to two neighbouring homes.

Neighbours say four or five family members live at the home with the most damage, but they were able to escape.

Neighbours say they were woken up by the occupants of that home, who ran out of the house and started knocking on doors to alert other residents.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called in.

No injuries have been reported.

