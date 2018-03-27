Arson suspected in Pickering townhouse fire

Arson is being investigated as a possible cause in an early-morning townhouse fire in Pickering.

Fire crews and police were called to Alwin Circle near Kingston Road, north of Highway 401, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

One townhouse was heavily damaged, but the fire also spread to two neighbouring homes.

Family of four managed to escape the fire that destroyed their home on Alwin Circle in #Pickering. Neighbours say family ran to other homes to alert residents. Fire marshal has been called in. pic.twitter.com/mMT5cesZHz — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) March 27, 2018

Neighbours say four or five family members live at the home with the most damage, but they were able to escape.

Neighbours say they were woken up by the occupants of that home, who ran out of the house and started knocking on doors to alert other residents.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called in.

No injuries have been reported.