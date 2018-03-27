Loading articles...

2 injured in East Gwillimbury stabbing

York regional police investigate a double stabbing in East Gwillimbury on March 27, 2018. CITYNEWS

Two males are in hospital following a stabbing in East Gwillimbury.

The stabbing happened on Mt. Albert Road near 2nd Concession Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

York regional police say one man was rushed to a hospital in Toronto with multiple stab wounds. The other man was taken to a local hospital.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Gordon Bailey

Lived there for 14 years and never nothing like this. This is what happens when a town gets developed with low priced housing.

March 27, 2018 at 6:23 am
nutmeg

@Gordon Bailey: what??? Are you high? There is nothing for sale in the area under $600000.

March 27, 2018 at 6:42 am
Hide All Comments