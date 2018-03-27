Loading articles...

Calgary police officer shot, male officer in stable condition: police

Last Updated Mar 27, 2018 at 3:20 pm EDT

CALGARY – A police officer has been shot in northeast Calgary and has been taken to hospital.

Police say the man is in stable condition.

The extent of his injuries was not released.

Police say they are dealing with an “active situation” involving a firearm in the Abbeydale neighbourhood.

Police are asking people in the area to stay in their homes.

