Competition commissioner fights Ticketmaster and Live Nation pricing practices

TORONTO – The Commissioner of Competition is not backing down from its fight to stop Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment Inc. from allegedly using a deceptive ticket pricing practice.

In a filing with the Competition Tribunal, the law enforcement watchdog is refuting a previous claim from the companies that advertising ticket prices without including service fees, facility charges and processing fees that are tacked on later is standard in e-commerce.

The commissioner says the entertainment giants’ pricing methods are false, ambiguous and misleading and keep the true cost of tickets hidden from consumers.

It has said the companies’ pricing methods often mean fees are between 20 and 65 per cent from what they’re advertised to be.

Since the commissioner asked the tribunal to look into the matter in January, the companies have denied the allegations and said its ticketing practices are transparent, pro-consumer and proper.

Prior to that, the commissioner had asked sports and entertainment ticket vendors to review their marketing practices and display the full price up front.