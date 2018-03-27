Celeb birthdays for the week of April 1-7

April 1: Actress Jane Powell (“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”) is 89. Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 84. Actress Ali MacGraw is 79. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 79. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 70. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 68. Actress Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 66. Singer Susan Boyle is 57. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ”Twilight”) is 56. Country singer Woody Lee is 50. Actress Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Rapper-actor Method Man is 47. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ”Dead Presidents”) are 46. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 45. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” ”The Butler”) is 42. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ”Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 36. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years a Slave,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 35. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum is 32. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ”Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 21.

April 2: Actress Linda Hunt is 73. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ”ER,” ”Perfect Strangers”) is 71. Singer Emmylou Harris is 71. Actress Pamela Reed is 69. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 69. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 57. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 57. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 57. Country singer Billy Dean is 56. Actor Clark Gregg (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 56. Actress Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 54. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 51. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 49. Actor Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) is 43. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ”CSI: Miami”) is 43. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ”Inglourious Basterds”) is 41. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 39. Actress Bethany Joy Galeotti (“One Tree Hill”) is 37. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 32. Country singer Chris Janson is 32. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ”Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 30.

April 3: Actress Doris Day is 96. Actress Marsha Mason is 76. Singer Wayne Newton is 76. Singer Tony Orlando is 74. Singer Richard Thompson is 69. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 68. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 62. Actor Alec Baldwin is 60. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 59. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 57. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 56. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 50. Actress Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 46. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 45. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 44. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ”The Good Wife”) is 40. Actress Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 36. Singer Leona Lewis is 33. Actress Amanda Bynes is 32. Actress Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 31. Actress Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 27.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 74. Actress Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 68. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 67. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 64. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” ”The Practice”) is 62. Actress Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 60. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” ”Lord of the Rings”) is 58. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 56. Talk-show host Graham Norton is 55. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” ”Mr. Show”) is 54. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 53. Actress Nancy McKeon is 52. Country singer Clay Davidson is 47. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 47. Singer Jill Scott is 46. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 46. Magician David Blaine is 45. Singer Kelly Price is 45. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 44. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 43. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 42. Actress Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” ”American Pie”) is 39. Actress Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 35. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101”) is 27. Actress Daniela Bobadilla (“Anger Management”) is 25. Singer Austin Mahone is 22.

April 5: Horror filmmaker Roger Corman is 92. Country singer Tommy Cash is 78. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 77. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 76. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ”Barney Miller”) is 75. Actress Jane Asher is 72. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of Abba is 68. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 66. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 52. Singer Paula Cole is 50. Actress Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ”What About Brian”) is 47. Actress Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 47. Country singer Pat Green is 46. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 45. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 43. Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 37. Actress Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 36. Actress Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 29.

April 6: Conductor Andre Previn is 89. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 81. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 80. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 71. Actress Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ”Evening Shade”) is 66. Singer-guitarist Frank Black of The Pixies is 53. Actress Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 49. Actor Paul Rudd is 49. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 46. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor Zach Braff is 43. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 43. Actress Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 42. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 41. Musician Robert Glasper is 40. Actress Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ”Scrubs”) is 37. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 28.

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 83. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 81. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 79. Actress Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 75. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 71. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 70. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 67. Singer Janis Ian is 67. Actor Jackie Chan is 64. Actor Russell Crowe is 54. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 54. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ”Fastlane”) is 53. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 44. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 43. Actress Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 43. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 33. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 30. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 19.