Brookfield Property Partners strikes GGP deal with sweetened offer for company

TORONTO – Brookfield Property Partners LP has signed a deal to acquire the stake in GGP Inc. that it does not already hold after raising an unsuccessful offer it made for the U.S. shopping mall owner late last year.

The publicly traded real estate subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management says GGP shareholders can receive US$23.50 in cash or one Brookfield Property Partners unit or one share of a newly created U.S. real estate trust for each share they hold.

That’s up from a November offer of US$23 per share in cash or 0.9656 of a Brookfield Property Partners unit in exchange for each GGP share.

The total amount of cash available under the deal has also been raised to US$9.25 billion compared with a cap in November of US$7.4 billion.

GGP shares closed at US$21.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, while Brookfield Property Partners closed at US$19.39 on the Nasdaq.

A special committee of non-executive, independent GGP directors has recommended shareholders approve the deal. Brookfield Property Partners holds a 34 per cent stake in GGP.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BPY.UN)