Woman dies after being hit by a car in Richmond Hill

A woman hit by an SUV on Thursday in Richmond Hill has died.

York police say they were called to the scene around 5:30 pm for a pedestrian struck by a white Mercedes-Benz SUV at Highway 407 and Yonge Street. She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old woman from Toronto succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman also from Toronto, was not injured.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

