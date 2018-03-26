The Latest: Fentanyl in Prince's body was exceedingly high

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – The Latest on Prince, who died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows he had exceedingly high concentrations of fentanyl throughout his body when he died.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

A confidential toxicology report obtained Monday by The Associated Press says the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 migrograms per litre — a level experts called exceedingly high, even for someone who may have a tolerance to opioids.

The level of fentanyl in Prince’s liver was 450 micrograms per kilogram. The report explains that liver concentrations greater than 69 micrograms per kilogram “seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases.” There was also what experts called a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl in his stomach, which his body had not absorbed.

___

12:30 p.m.

A tribute fence will be installed at Prince’s famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star’s death.

The fence will be set up inside the grounds at Paisley Park , where Prince died from an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016. It will also display fan messages and artifacts that Paisley Park has archived.

Paisley Park also announced on Monday new details about Celebration 2018, the second annual gathering for Prince fans from April 19-22. Ten more guest speakers have been added, including The Revolution members Bobby Z, Dez Dickerson and Matt Fink.

The celebration includes a concert called “Prince: Live On The Big Screen” at Target Center in Minneapolis, where fans can also leave messages on a specially erected fence.