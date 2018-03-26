Toronto police issue appeal in teen's murder from 2007

The Toronto police homicide cold case team issued a video appeal Monday in a bid to solve a murder case from 11 years ago.

Sixteen-year-old Dinesh Kumar Murugiah was stabbed to death outside Winston Churchill Collegiate near Lawrence and Kennedy Avenues in September of 2007

Murugiah had been attending the school for only a week at the time of his death. Police say he was attacked as he and his friends were outside the high school during the lunch hour.

“The male suspect walked directly up to Dinesh and words were exchanged” says Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant. “The suspect began to swing a knife at Dinesh. They grappled and both fell to the ground. Some time during the encounter Dinesh was stabbed in the chest.

The suspect fled to Flora Drive and was last seen getting into a black 1994 Honda Civic. Police believe the suspect may still be in southern Ontario.

Det. Sgt. Gallant says he believes someone is holding back information.

“There is someone out there who knows who is responsible for the senseless murder of this 16-year-old student,” he says. “There is no doubt that witnesses to this murder exist. Come forward and do the right thing to resolve this tragic event.”

Watch the appeal video below.