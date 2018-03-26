South Africa shocked by deaths of 144 psychiatric patients

JOHANNESBURG – The deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in South Africa as the result of gross mistreatment have shocked the country and raised troubling questions about the government’s commitment to its most vulnerable citizens more than 20 years after the end of apartheid.

“This is the biggest mass death since democracy,” one lawyer for families says.

Observers say a payout for families, announced last week, sets an important precedent for human rights abuses.

The death toll is expected to be higher: Two years later, the whereabouts of 44 patients are still unknown.

Conditions at some facilities were abysmal. Many patients were not given sufficient water and food, regular baths or appropriate medication. In some cases severely ill patients were left to sleep on benches or the floor.

The incompetence was fatal.