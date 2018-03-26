Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sheriff: Michigan State official arrested amid Nassar probe
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 26, 2018 8:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2018 at 9:20 pm EDT
LANSING, Mich. – A high-ranking Michigan State University official has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that William Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the state attorney general’s office.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment, but a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.
Strampel, who was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December, told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.
