School bus drivers east of Toronto vote to accept deal

School buses will once again be picking up children in Durham Region and other areas east of Toronto, as drivers with First Student Bowmanville return to work on Monday.

Around 120 drivers, who are part of Unifor Local 4268, went on strike Wednesday and a tentative deal was reached on Friday.

Over the weekend, drivers voted nearly 95 per cent to accept the deal, which includes at least a 15 per cent wage hike and a reduction in unpaid drive time.

The drivers were working without a contract since Aug. 31, 2017, and were in a legal strike position since Dec. 10, 2017.

