Pole crashes through windshield in Elgin County, truck driver facing charges: OPP

Elgin County OPP say a driver is lucky to be alive after a pole dislodged from a transport truck and flew through a car’s windshield, narrowly missing the person behind the wheel.

The driver of the transport truck is facing charges.

No further details were immediately available, but the photos speak volumes.