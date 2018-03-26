Loading articles...

Pole crashes through windshield in Elgin County, truck driver facing charges: OPP

Photos courtesy of Elgin OPP/Twitter

Elgin County OPP say a driver is lucky to be alive after a pole dislodged from a transport truck and flew through a car’s windshield, narrowly missing the person behind the wheel.

The driver of the transport truck is facing charges.

No further details were immediately available, but the photos speak volumes.

 

Alpha_Mora

Close call. Lucky driver, indeed. The truck driver? Lucky too. It appears that the only loss was the struck vehicle.

March 26, 2018 at 5:03 pm