Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 26, 2018 9:54 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2018 at 10:42 am EDT
In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn orange, transforming reas of Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin)
BUCHAREST, Romania – Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.
Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.
The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia’s Sochi region, farther east in Georgia’s Adzharia region and at Romania’s Danube port of Galati.
Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain.
Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday. She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.
