Myanmar skirts 'maximum pressure' despite North Korea ties

WASHINGTON – Myanmar is suspected of acquiring ballistic missile systems from North Korea but has escaped the full force of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign targeting illicit dealings with Pyongyang.

U.S. lawmakers say that’s a gap in the U.S. sanctions regime. A recent U.N. report cites Myanmar’s “ongoing” arms relationship with North Korea — underscoring long-standing suspicions Myanmar has failed to sever those military ties as it has transitioned to democracy.

The U.S. lifted its remaining sanctions on Myanmar in fall 2016. Among those benefiting were a handful of companies and military officials accused of military trade with North Korea.

After President Donald Trump took office, Myanmar’s main player in that trade was designated again under a weaker sanctions authority. Others have escaped sanctions altogether.

Myanmar denies the trade continues.